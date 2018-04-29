Repair work to start on Deeping bypass

Resurfacing work begins next week to replace the worn out carriageway at the roundabouts and approaches north and south of the Market Deeping bypass.

The work is expected to last for three weeks, including weekends, with the work being carried out between 7pm and 6am.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), Lincolnshire County Council’s executive member for highways and transportation, said: “The Market Deeping bypass, from where the A15 and A1175 join up for a mile of dual carriageway west of town, is a very heavily-used section of carriageway.

“As such, we will be carrying out some essential improvements to the roundabouts either side of it to reduce the need for repairs in the future. This work includes resurfacing each roundabout and its approaches to replace road material that is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

“We intend to do everything we can to minimise disruption, including scheduling the works overnight to lessen the impact on the travelling public, and ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out.”

As part of the improvements, road closures will be in place at one or two roundabout approaches at any given time during the work.

The bypass and its roundabouts will be fully opened to traffic outside of working hours.