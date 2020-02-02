Work to repair broken and uneven paving in Stamford High Street is due to restart this week.

Lincolnshire County Council announced a £50,000 repair scheme at the end of October, but work was put on hold over Christmas and New Year.

The end of the High Street near Wilkinson and Marks and Spencer will be the focus of the next stage of repairs, with St George's Street closed between St Paul's Street and St Leonard's Street, and St Paul's Street closed between High Street and Star Lane.

Repairs will continue in High Street, Stamford

The state of the paving in High Street and Red Lion Square has attracted criticism recently with several people tripping and suffering injury.