Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Lincolnshire County Council's highways team to carry out repairs in Stamford town centre

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:00, 04 April 2022
 | Updated: 08:39, 04 April 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

Repairs are set to take place in Stamford town centre.

Lincolnshire County Council's highways team will be visiting the town one day a week to repair broken paving.

Speaking about this at a town council meeting on Tuesday last week (March 29), Coun Kelham Cooke said the team will 'work the whole way around the pedestrian area'.

Stamford High Street on April 12, 2021
Stamford High Street on April 12, 2021

A number of broken setts in the pedestrian area have been reported to the council via Fix My Street.

Some of the problems reported have been fixed already. This includes a trip hazard caused by missing paving outside Halifax in the High Street and loose sets outside Crew Clothing.

To report a highways issue to the council, visit: fixmystreet.lincolnshire.gov.uk

Stamford Traffic and Travel Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE