Repairs are set to take place in Stamford town centre.

Lincolnshire County Council's highways team will be visiting the town one day a week to repair broken paving.

Speaking about this at a town council meeting on Tuesday last week (March 29), Coun Kelham Cooke said the team will 'work the whole way around the pedestrian area'.

Stamford High Street on April 12, 2021

A number of broken setts in the pedestrian area have been reported to the council via Fix My Street.

Some of the problems reported have been fixed already. This includes a trip hazard caused by missing paving outside Halifax in the High Street and loose sets outside Crew Clothing.

To report a highways issue to the council, visit: fixmystreet.lincolnshire.gov.uk