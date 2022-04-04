Lincolnshire County Council's highways team to carry out repairs in Stamford town centre
Published: 08:00, 04 April 2022
| Updated: 08:39, 04 April 2022
Repairs are set to take place in Stamford town centre.
Lincolnshire County Council's highways team will be visiting the town one day a week to repair broken paving.
Speaking about this at a town council meeting on Tuesday last week (March 29), Coun Kelham Cooke said the team will 'work the whole way around the pedestrian area'.
A number of broken setts in the pedestrian area have been reported to the council via Fix My Street.
Some of the problems reported have been fixed already. This includes a trip hazard caused by missing paving outside Halifax in the High Street and loose sets outside Crew Clothing.
To report a highways issue to the council, visit: fixmystreet.lincolnshire.gov.uk