Repairs to the pavements in Stamford town centre will continue from Monday, January 20.

Focussing around High Street, Ironmonger Street and Broad Street, the works are the second phase of the project which started in November.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "We paused this work late last year to allow full access to High Street over Christmas.

"We're now ready to crack on with the project to ensure the pavement is safe for everyone.

"The works will be complete by the end of March, with just two short road closures between now and then to enable it to be carried out.

"We know this is a busy area – even now after the Christmas rush – and so we'll keep disruption to a minimum for visitors, residents and local businesses."

From Monday, January 20 to Wednesday, January 29, the junction of Broad Street and Ironmonger Street will be closed to allow the works to take place.

A signed diversion route will be in place and the pedestrian crossing at this junction will be closed for the duration of the works.

Then, from Monday, February 3 to Friday, February 7, High Street will be closed at the junction with St George's Street and St Paul's Street.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the town centre at all times and there will be no impact on the market.

