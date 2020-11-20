A public right of way crossing the River Welland has reopened after an old footbridge was replaced.

The new bridge at Hudds Mill in Stamford now provides a step-free crossing over the river and can be used to reach the level crossing over the railway line, from Uffington Road.

According to Lincolnshire County Council, which had the work carried out, it means the bridleway can be maintained after the ford through the river became impassable. The work, which began last month, cost £58,000.