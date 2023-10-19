A school has been rated as ‘requiring improvement’ by Ofsted inspectors for the third time despite a raft of measures aimed at turning things around.

The Deepings School has been told its quality of education and pupils’ behaviour must improve.

Ofsted inspectors rated the school in Deeping St James as requiring improvement after a visit on September 13 and 14.

The Deepings School. Photo: Google Maps

While a low rating was given, inspectors recognised the school is taking actions to improve, which are still at an early stage.

Inspectors witnessed positive relationships between staff and pupils however, there are some pupils who disrupt lessons regularly.

While the number of suspensions for poor behaviour is beginning to reduce, pupils say staff are not always fair when dealing with behaviour issues and there is low-level disruption in some lessons.

In some subjects there are gaps in knowledge and teachers do not always adapt their teaching for pupils with special educational needs, the report says.

Inspectors also believe some pupils are not as well prepared for life as they could be, as they don’t have a secure understanding of fundamental British values.

The report stated: “The school has high expectations of what pupils can achieve.

“These expectations are not yet realised as the plans to improve the school are at an early stage.”

The school’s sixth form received a good rating and was praised by inspectors for its improvements.

Since 2017 the school, part of the Anthem Trust, has received ‘requires improvement’ after three separate inspections.

Richard Lord had been headteacher at the school since September 2016 but left the school after six years in 2022.

An interim headteacher, Alun Ebenezer, was brought in for the autumn term last year and quickly introduced a strict new code of behaviour in a bid to prevent a secondary school going into special measures.

Despite complaints from parents and pupils, he explained his decision at the time saying: “This school has required improvement for the last two Ofsted inspections.

“It can either go into special measures or become a good school - it can’t stay as requires improvement again.”

He hit the headlines after excluding 50 pupils in one day for breaching the uniform policy and was accused of bullying.

Inspectors noted that the ‘school has gone through a significant period of change in staffing over the last academic year’ which has resulted in lots of changes meaning ‘some pupils are not happy at school’.

He was replaced by Matt Watling in the spring term, who became executive headteacher in the summer with Kirstie Johnson appointed head of school in the same term, and made headteacher in September.

Responding to the report, Ms Johnson said: “Having only begun my role as substantive headteacher at the start of this term, I had hoped for a little more time before Ofsted came calling, as I wanted some of the measures I have introduced to ensure the school improves to take effect.

“However, the Ofsted report is what we expected and I, and Anthem Schools Trust, were already working on an improvement plan.

“We have put in place a new curriculum, a new timetable model, increased attendance, and placed teaching and learning at the heart of all we do.”

She added that she is pleased the inspectors recognised the school’s improvement strategy.