Hello. I am Rupert. A handsome young fella and full of beans.

I wanted to love everyone and was a bit of a bull at a gate when I first came but I am much calmer now.

I now get to go into the Three Counties cabin and like relaxing with the helpers.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA (10726090)

I think I would be fine with another dog as I am so friendly. I am good with children but they need to be older than 12 because I am a big lad.

I see lots of my friends go off to their own new homes and I don’t understand why I am still here.

If you chose me I would give you lots of love and be a fun companion.

If you think you might be the one for me give Gyll Mauchline a call on 077085 89792 or 01778 440318 (between 9am and 5pm).

