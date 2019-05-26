Home   News   Article

Three Counties Dog Rescue in Bourne: rescue dog of the week

By Jonathan Smith
Published: 17:00, 26 May 2019

Hello. I am Rupert. A handsome young fella and full of beans.

I wanted to love everyone and was a bit of a bull at a gate when I first came but I am much calmer now.

I now get to go into the Three Counties cabin and like relaxing with the helpers.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
I think I would be fine with another dog as I am so friendly. I am good with children but they need to be older than 12 because I am a big lad.

I see lots of my friends go off to their own new homes and I don’t understand why I am still here.

If you chose me I would give you lots of love and be a fun companion.

If you think you might be the one for me give Gyll Mauchline a call on 077085 89792 or 01778 440318 (between 9am and 5pm).

