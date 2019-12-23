Canines in need can enjoy a festive feed thanks to a special delivery just in time for Christmas.

Animal Helpline Dog Rescue has been gifted 200 bags of limited edition ‘Festive Turkey and Potato’ diet thanks to Northamptonshire dog food manufacturer Autarky.

The food is a naturally hypoallergenic turkey dinner, featuring a sprinkling of Christmassy cranberries, so the dogs will be able to enjoy the treat.

Animal Helpline Dog Rescue Trustee Sue Broughton and Dodson and Horrell CEO Sam Horrell

Sam Horrell, CEO of Dodson and Horrell, who make Autarky, said: “We are delighted to be able to donate a large quantity to local rescue dogs at a time of year that can be particularly tough for dog rehoming organisations.

“We hope that the feed will provide the dogs with plenty of well-deserved Christmas dinners over the festive period and beyond.”

Dog rescue trustee Sue Broughton said:”It’s so nice to see a big business spreading the Christmas cheer.”

For details of Animal Helpline Dog Rescue and its works, go to www.homes4dogs.co.uk

Read more AnimalsBusinessStamford