A Stamford care home has been rated ‘good’ - a year after it was told it ‘requires improvement’.

Whitefriars in St George’s Avenue received the rating from the Care Quality Commission, (CQC) following an inspection over the summer.

The residential care home, which looks after 53 people aged 65 and over, was assessed as being good across five main areas of its service, including how caring, safe, effective, responsive and well-led the home was.