A plan to help shape the future of Bourne has gained support from residents - and could include a vision for a bypass.

A draft version of Bourne Parish Neighbourhood Plan went to public consultation at the end of last year, giving people the chance to respond to the ‘visions and objectives’ that project leaders set out.

Eighty-six per cent of respondents agreed with the vision presented. Four per cent disagreed.

A bypass has been suggested for inclusion in the Bourne Neighbourhood Plan

Comments included the need for a bypass, emphasis on greener transport, the impact of online shopping, and better leisure, community and health provision.

Thanking those who responded, Roy McKinney, chairman of the steering group, said: “There was strong support for the vision, which outlines what we want Bourne to be like in the future, and also for the objectives, which set out what needs to be done to achieve the vision.”

The Bourne Parish Neighbourhood Plan states that by 2036 Bourne will be a more attractive, sustainable, vibrant and prosperous market town and parish, with a safe, healthy environment that is more resilient to climate change.

It adds that provisions will, by then, be in place to “better cater for the needs of our community, from the very young to the very old” and where “the positive character of our heritage, landscape and natural environment has been maintained and improved”.

The draft plan also envisions a thriving economy, housing meeting the needs of the community, and shopping and services being varied.

It sees the town in 2036 having improved links to the surrounding countryside, particularly for pedestrians and cyclists.

Feedback from the consultation will be included in the draft plan. Responses can also be viewed on the website.

The steering group is now assessing the quality of local green spaces for their inclusion in the plan, and contacting Lincolnshire County Council about scope for a relief road.

Stamford

Following a recent inspection by South Kesteven District Council, the Stamford Neighbourhood Plan will be subject to a final round of public consultation starting on Monday and lasting six weeks.

It will let people have a final say on the plan, which has been four years in development.

The plan, plus details of how to take part in the final public consultation can be found here.