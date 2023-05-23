Opponents to a proposed solar farm that could be the UK’s largest have started to express their concerns to the Government Planning Inspectorate.

Chairing the inspectorate’s panel at a preliminary hearing in Peterborough last week was David Cliff, the examining inspector appointed by the secretary of state.

Sue Holloway, chairperson of the Mallard Pass Action Group, drew the chairman’s attention to their written submission, which focuses on several causes for concern, including the scale of the proposed solar farm, which would straddle the Lincolnshire and Rutland border at Essendine.

Marilyn Hurst has logged her concerns with the Planning Inspectorate

Mallard Pass, if constructed, would take up a site measuring 906 hectares, with solar panels on 463 hectares. According to the applicant, about 420 hectares of the total site area would be trees, nature areas with picnic benches, wetlands,or retained woodlands, hedgerows, and agricultural land.

The Mallard Pass Action Group submission suggests the scheme could create an “industrialised landscape and wholly undesirable place to live, work and enjoy recreation”.

And it says the applicant is not making the best use of the land, that it would negatively effect biodiversity, and that installing more than half a million solar panels, a new substation and associated infrastructure would adversely affect the environment and community.

It says: “It is clear from the 1,042 consultation responses from a small rural population, that there is a significant level of opposition to this scheme across a wide range of issues.”

It goes on to question the compulsory acquisition of land, which they say was not made clear from the start, when Mallard Pass was first announced.

At the initial hearing, Ms Holloway said: “I engaged with the applicant back in February, and at the time I said that until we were fully immersed in the examination, I didn't feel it was appropriate for our group to comment. Now that we've arrived at the examination and we understand the process a bit better, I don't feel there's enough material currently available to the applicant by way of our relevant representation to give them enough insight to create an instructive statement of common ground.

“I'd like the applicant to have the opportunity to see what's in our written representation because there will be a lot of detail, and from that they'll be able to have a good starting point.”

Addressing the chairman, she added: “We very much welcome the opportunity to accompany a site inspection. We looked very carefully at the locations that you went to and feel that no doubt based on limited time, there were some missed opportunities and we're working on a very detailed spreadsheet to kind of give you a sequential experience of some routes, to take into account a wider set of issues that we were planning to submit for the deadline of May 30.”

Mr Cliff said: “I'm aware of the size of the site. I've already walked several of the footpaths, but I think one of the useful things we should do together is walk all the footpaths in and around the site. Obviously that's going to take a bit of time and I wouldn't necessarily want everyone to accompany me.”

Andrew Beamish, from Events in Tents Ltd and the Essendine-based wine producer Mallard Point Ltd, faces compulsory acquisition of some of his land. He asked Mr Cliff if he would look at compulsory acquisition sites at the same time.

Mr Cliff answered: “We do both issues at the same time on the site visit because obviously it makes sense if we're in one location looking at one thing and there's a compulsory acquisition issue on something else, it makes sense for us to see that at the same time.”

People were given the opportunity last year to sign up as ‘interested parties’ who could speak at the Planning Inspectorate hearings. More than 95 per cent of the 1,200 people who signed up oppose the scheme, according to the Mallard Pass Action Group.

The next set of hearings will be in the week commencing July 10. Before then, the Planning Inspectorate panel will consider written submissions.