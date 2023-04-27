More parking spaces, an increase of bus and rail services and new cycle routes are among the areas Stamford residents would like improved.

Lincolnshire County Council is asking people living and working in Stamford to have their say on the town's transport network.

As the Stamford transport strategy survey went live consultation events were held in the town where highways experts were on hand to answer questions.

Charlotte Hughes project lead at Lincolnshire County Council for the Stamford transport strategy

Charlotte Hughes, senior project lead at Lincolnshire County Council, said that so far the consultation has been going well with lots of people sharing current challenges with transport.

One of the recurring points raised was for more bus routes connecting surrounding areas with Stamford to be introduced and an increase in trains from the town.

Another popular point was a need for more parking in town. It was not specified whether this is paid for or free.

Currently there are 900 pay and display bays across the town operated by South Kesteven District Council as well as on-street spaces. The Cattlemarket car park is also being extended to include a further 100 spaces.

In Stamford the cost for more than four hours at a short stay is £5.40 aall day parking in a long stay is £4.20.

“There has been a general theme about HGVs travelling through the town and stopping on the roads,” added Charlotte.

Throughout the three consultation events it is expected the project team has spoken to more than 150 people.

The majority of people have been over 60 with a handful of people in their forties and fifties.

“People have liked giving their views face-to-face.

“Generally they have been happy to get things of their chest,” said Charlotte.

Information from the survey and pop-up events will be used to create a new 'transport strategy' with proposals to improve transport and travel in the future.The survey asks questions on current and future travel habits, what your experience is like with transport now, and what should be focussed on going forward.

Travel by car, bus, train, bike, lorries and horse are included.

The survey for the new Stamford Transport Strategy is now online and can be completed by visiting www.letstalk.lincolnshire.gov.uk.

It closes on Friday, May 12.