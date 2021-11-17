The issue of compensation was raised at an event designed to shed more light on a proposed solar farm.

Wednesday’s online ‘webinar’ was the first of five consultation events being held by the people behind the Mallard Pass solar farm, a proposal to install hundreds of solar panels on an area the size of 1,400 football pitches west of Stamford.

More than a dozen people put questions to a panel from Mallard Pass, a joint venture between the companies Windel Energy and Canadian Solar. More listened in.

Representatives from Mallard Pass answered questions online as part of a public consultation

Michelle Nebel asked whether the solar farm would bring any benefits or compensation to those living near the site, at Ryhall, Essendine, Carlby and Braceborough.

Sarah Price, a representative from Mallard Pass, said: “We are at an early stage. In terms of construction there are plans in place to mitigate negative effects that are secured through the development consent order. These include a construction traffic management plan, limited hours of operation during construction and methods to reduce noise.”

Construction of the solar farm would take between 18 months and two years.

The proposed 880-hectare site for Mallard Pass Solar Farm. Picture: Mallard Pass Solar Farm Limited

Ms Price said compensation through reduced energy prices would not necessarily be viable because the solar farm would feed directly into the National Grid. But she said the purpose of the consultation was for people to put forward what they wanted so ideas could be considered.

Residents also wanted to know where the solar panels would be made, their size, how far they would be located from paths and properties, and the effect of the infrastructure on house prices.

Ms Price said the panels, with a lifespan of 40 years, would be manufactured in China. They will be located 5m or more from homes and rights of way.

Ms Price played down the effect they might have on house prices, adding that it would not be considered by the Government’s Planning Inspectorate, which will determine the proposal.

Typical solar panels are 3m high with a 25 degree tilt. They can be raised in areas prone to high flood water. Residents were told the solar farm will not increase flood risk.

The ‘stage one’ consultation is running for six weeks until December 16.

People can go to exhibition events in the week ahead as follows:

Ryhall Village Hall, Tuesday (November 23), 2pm to 6pm

Stamford Town Hall, Wednesday, 10am to 3pm

Essendine Village Hall, Thursday, 2pm to 8pm.

There will be a second online ‘webinar’ on December 2 from 6pm to 8pm.

To register for any of these events click here.

Residents respond to solar farm plans