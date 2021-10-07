An opposition group has come together again in a bid to minimise negative impact a development could have on the town.

Developer, Larkfleet Homes, is expected to apply for permission by the end of the year to build 650 homes in the Quarry Farm site, which could start the ball rolling on the Stamford North development.

On Tuesday night, people from Stamford, along with a number of councillors, came together at the Danish Invader in Empingham Road, Stamford to express their concerns about the proposals and share their findings from detailed readings of the plans.

Residents and councillors at a meeting to discuss the Stamford North development

Carys Vaughan, who set up the residents’ group with her mother-in-law Sandra, kicked off the meeting by expressing concerns about environmental impact due to part of the site being a candidate wildlife site.

Questions were raised as to why Rutland County Council, which declared a climate emergency, is willing to build on the green site.

Plans also include a community space and a visitor centre for the country park, as well as several children’s playgrounds, with a large play area alongside access to woodland, and sports pitches.

Monarch Park

Independent Lincolnshire County Councillor, Richard Cleaver, gave a presentation at the meeting. He explained that Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust, which runs Stamford Welland Academy, is in talks with a nearby land owner get the option to build a primary school near its site in Green Lane.

Concerns were also raised regarding the scrapping of Rutland’s draft local plan.

Coun Cleaver said: “In order to make it work, councils had to have pretty much the identical policy in the local plan, Rutland having expected to adopt there’s this month, suddenly got cold feet and decided they weren’t going to go through with it, it was mainly politics around St George’s Barracks.

“You’ve got to remember that Quarry Farm is not high on Rutland’s agenda."

He added that without the new local plan, the development could count towards Rutland’s housing allocation rather than South Kesteven’s. Each local authority is given a number of new houses it’s required to build by a certain year.

Coun Cleaver believes the ‘best way’ is to try to get South Kesteven to call-in the application to the secretary of state rather than lobbying Rutland County Council. If that happened, the secretary of state would decide the outcome of the application.

A spokesman for the developer said: “Larkfleet would obviously be disappointed if the application was called-in by the secretary of state, however, we would remain committed to bringing forward the Monarch Park proposal and work with them to allow the project to move forward.”

Following the public consultation into the development, Larkfleet also says it will be considering the range of uses which can be accommodated at the ‘local centre’, such as provision of a satellite GP surgery, and how important links for pedestrians and cyclists are.

An additional consultation requested on the country park element ito look at public use and wildlife protection will take place next year.

Carys closed the public meeting by urging people to get involved with the

opposition.

“If we are going to make it successful we need experienced people to come together,” she said.

“We’ve already got the three of us inputting but we need more people to come on board to help with this. If you are willing I would be grateful if you step up or know someone who will be .”

Jo Melvin, a resident, added:”We’ve got the opportunity, when the planning application goes in, to pressure them to put certain requirements in the planning permission.”