Fire in Edward Road, Stamford, leaves residents stunned but relieved

By Suzanne Moon
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:08, 22 July 2022
 | Updated: 08:51, 22 July 2022

People who lost property in a fire this morning have spoken of their shock - and relief that no one was hurt.

Katrina Nind's ground floor flat in Edward Road, Stamford, faces the eight vehicles that caught alight early today (Friday, July 22) and she not only lost her car, but her home was also damaged.

"I woke at about 2am and it was quite alight even then," she said.

Fire Stamford Suzanne Moon
