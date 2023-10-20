Village properties are at risk of flooding, the Environment Agency has warned.

A red flood warning has been issued for the River Witham in North Witham as Storm Babet continues to hit the area.

According to the Environment Agency residents in the affected area, which includes Bull Lane and Water Lane, should ‘act now’.

A red flood warning has been issued. Picture: Stock

With flooding expected in this area properties are at risk.

Residents are being urged to take action by putting flood protection products in place, and to avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water.

An amber flood alert has also been issued for the Willow Brook between Corby and Fotheringhay, and the East and West Glen Rivers from Ropsley to Kate’s Bridge, including Little Bytham, Edenham, Toft, Manthorpe, and Braceborough.

