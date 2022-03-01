A protest from the 'heart and head' drew in more than 200 people opposing plans for a large housing development.

Protect Quarry Farm group organised the protest at Quarry Farm, between Casterton Road and Little Casterton, on Sunday (February 27) after a planning application for 650 homes and a country park was submitted to Rutland County Council.

About 40 people had expressed their intent to attend the campaign so organisers were shocked when more than 200 protesters showed up.

About 200 people turned out to protest. Photo: Alan Walters

Developer Allison Homes’ outline proposals form the Monarch Park estate which will be part of the wider 1,300-home Stamford North development.

Campaign co-ordinator Carys Vaughan started the opposition group weeks after the plans were made public in July last year.

Initially holding public meetings to discuss issues and keep residents updated with the plans, the protest was the next step for the group.

Protest leader Carys Vaughan reads a moving poem to the crowd. Photo: Alan Walters

Carys said: "I think it was such a great success. It was so wonderful seeing the community come together in such great numbers.

"I was hoping for a good turn out but we were in some ways surprised by how many people did come."

She added: "It was such a cross section of the community and it was lovely to see the older people, kids, dog walkers, families and cyclists all come together.

Coun Richard Cleaver is interviewed. Photo: Alan Walters

"It really put the message out in terms of the community use of the quarry.

"I hope the developer is seeing the community's response and that it's worrying them a little bit."

A number of Stamford Town and South Kesteven District Councillors showed their support but Carys says she did not see any representatives of Rutland County Council, which will consider the application, attend the protest.

She believes it is important to be sceptical when considering the application and urges anyone with concerns to submit them to Rutland County Council when the proposal is made public.

At the event, residents shared their objections which included fears that the build will have a negative impact on wildlife, it will cause further traffic issues in the town and that the space is vital for mental health and wellbeing, with many people using it for exercise.

There are also concerns that Stamford's infrastructure, such as schools and medical services, would not be able to cope with the influx of new residents.

Richard Cleaver, who represents Stamford on Lincolnshire County Council and South Kesteven District Council, attended the protest and has been a member of the group since it began.

He was impressed by the number of people who attended, which he believes is 'positive' for the cause.

"There was a strong sense of unity and feeling amongst the 200 people there," said the Independent councillor.

"We are obviously running the campaign from the heart and the head.

"The head is wanting to recruit a planning lawyer to do the technical side and make sure the objections put in are heard.

"From the hearts we know that the land is worth protecting."

The Protect Quarry Farm Group is now trying to raise £6,000 through a Crowdfunding page to hire an independent planning consultant.

The group hopes this will allow them to identify flaws in the proposal which will be legally accepted under planning law.

David Morris, land director at Allison Homes last week said the developer had “taken great care” to balance much-needed new homes with long-term net gain for biodiversity which would “benefit local wildlife through protected areas and dedicated management plans”.

He said extensive discussions had taken place around mitigation measures, adding “the reestablishment of formal wildlife areas on site is a principle of the development”.

Click here for the gallery of photos from the protest