A Stamford woman has won £2,000 in a local lottery that supports good causes.

Claire Candish, who buys weekly LotterySK tickets in support of MindSpace Stamford, is a support worker with Mencap and volunteers for other community charities.

She has had a run of luck in the South Kesteven district lottery over the past few weeks, winning free tickets, then £25 and finally her £2,000 windfall.