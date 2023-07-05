A luxury restaurant on the shores of Rutland Water is celebrating its one-year anniversary today (Thursday, July 6).

Blossoms Restaurant, situated at Rutland Hall Hotel and Spa, marks its first year in operation. With views overlooking Rutland Water, the restaurant has served more than 58,000 guests across various culinary occasions. From breakfast spreads to lunch and dinner offerings, as well as afternoon teas and exclusive private dining events, Blossoms has already gained a reputation for its fantastic dining experiences for all tastes.

Being a key part of the hotel’s multi-million pound refurbishment last year, the restaurant’s decor and menu have undergone a makeover creating a bright and colourful venue, whilst the team presents a warm and welcoming atmosphere for guests to enjoy its all day, indoor and outdoor dining experience.

Customer Janet Akar with marketing executive Molly Tomlin celebrating the first year of Blossoms Restaurant at Rutland Hall Hotel

Leading the culinary team is executive head chef Sumit Chakrabarty. He has brought a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the Blossoms team, having worked in several Michelin-star establishments.

With a commitment to exceptional food quality, all of the dishes served at Blossoms are beautifully presented and are cooked from scratch using fresh and local ingredients. Its most popular dish over the past 12 months has been the signature ‘Blossoms burger’, while its most sought after drink has been the ‘Lake Blossoms cocktail’ – invented in-house by one of the team.

Commenting on the success of the last year, Sumit said: “It's been a great joy to watch Blossoms grow into a unique and recognised destination that has become a staple of the Rutland culinary map. It’s been a long journey, and while there have been many challenges along the way, the post pandemic squeeze and increasing food costs to name a few, I’m very proud of my team and I can’t wait to see where the next year takes us.”

Managing director of Rutland Hall Hotel and Spa, Jo White, said: “Blossoms has quite literally blossomed over the past year, having transformed into a well established and popular venue. A lot of credit has to go to Sumit and his team – the amount of time and care he invests into Blossoms’ kitchen is remarkable. He’s not only elevated our food offering, but elevated the capabilities of the whole culinary team, looking after those eager to learn from him.

“So, whether you’re popping in for a bite to eat mid-bike ride or sipping cocktails in the sun on our terrace, we look forward to sharing this next chapter with you all.”

To book a table at Blossoms Restaurant and to view the menus, visit https://rutlandhall.co.uk/dining/