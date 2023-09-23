An ‘unrivalled commitment’ to the environment has earned a business a top prize.

Plant-based cafe and restaurant The Blonde Beet, based in St Paul’s Street, Stamford, has been named Environmental Champion at the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Business Awards 2023.

For the restaurant’s founder Jo Kemp, winning an environmental award is not just an honour but also highlights the importance of sustainability to other businesses. She said: “It is integral in where we need to be heading.

Nick and Jo Kemp head to the stage to collect their Environmental Champion award at the Mercury Business Awards 2023

“To have environmental awards is very important for us.

“It demonstrates it is totally possible to be sustainable.”

The Blonde Beet, Stamford’s first plant-based café, was set up in 2020 by Jo and her husband Nick with an ethos of making as little negative impact on the environment as possible.

Nick and Jo Kemp from The Blonde Beet receive the Environmental Champion award at the Mercury Business Awards 2023 from Marianne Rawlins, on behalf of category sponsor Stork of Stamford

This year, the restaurant launched a returnables cup scheme and ditched disposables.

Non-recyclable waste is turned to compost, milk is purchased in reusable glass bottles and monthly menus are created around what vegetables are seasonally available to reduce carbon footprint.

Staff also wear organically-made aprons.

Nick said: “Some of the stuff we do requires the customers and community to buy into the ideas.

“We might be the first but we don’t want to be the last.”

Marianne Rawlins, from category sponsor Stork of Stamford, said: “The entire business was established with making a positive environmental contribution and difference at its core.

“This year’s winner is by far the smallest finalist in this category but their commitment is unrivalled.”

No stranger to the awards, Jo took home the Best New Start-Up award last year and was a finalist in the Environmental Category.

She took home the Business Innovation category too this year.

The other finalists in the Environmental Champion category were KFE in Market Deeping and The Rutland Vineyard in Ketton.