A restaurant has regained its five-star hygiene status after previously requiring improvements.

The Bombay Cottage in Scotgate, Stamford received a two-star rating from the Food Standards Agency following an inspection in February, dropping it from a 'very good' rating.

Inspectors who visited the Indian restaurant said improvements needed to be made with the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building.

Owner Habib Rahman at The Bombay Cottage in Stamford

Owner of the Bombay Cottage, Habib Rahman, quickly took action after receiving the report by making changes and fixing the sinks.

He requested a re-inspection and has now regained a 'very good' five-star rating.

After receiving the five-star rating, he said: "The team of the Bombay Cottage would like to give a massive thank you to the Stamford community and well wishes for their tremendous kind messages and support they have given us.

The Bombay Cottage team Habib Rahman, Kashem Ahmed, chef Foyez Rahman and Harun Uddin

"Moments like this will never be forgotten.

"It has touched our hearts."