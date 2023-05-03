Two special cocktails have been created for the coronaton of King Charles III.

The Victoria Sponge and the Coronation Cup will be available at The Cosy Club in Stamford during the weekend’s celebrations.

And there’s good news for anyone named Charles or Camilla or with the surname King, as they can enjoy one for free (ID required).

The Cosy Club is offering a free cocktail to those named Charles or Camilla or with the last name King.

Each cocktail contains Hendrick’s gin. The Victoria Sponge includes strawberry Pimm's, vanilla and lemon with a mini Victoria sponge served on the side. The Coronation Cup contains elderflower, lemon, coconut and orange served with a mini cucumber sandwich.

They cost £6.95 and will be served in a china tea cup.

Spokesperson Enya Gill said: “We’re famed for our opulent surroundings and grand décor so I can think no better place to celebrate this historic event.

"We’re all looking forward to a long weekend full of fun, fabulous food and a drinks and cocktail selection even Buckingham Palace would be hard pushed to beat.”