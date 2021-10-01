Staff from a Stamford food firm have been mixing with celebrities.

Aloha Foods in St John’s Street, Stamford, is a healthy food restaurant which also does catering.

Staff have most recently catered for Bastille, whilst the band was recording its new album.

Nathan and Grant Worthington, owners of Aloha Foods in Stamford

Aloha has also catered for celebrities such as Joe Wicks, Frank Bruno, Gary Lineker and James McVey from the Vamps, as well as others they are not able to name.

Grant Worthington, who is in charge of organising the catering jobs, said: “It was a good feeling to work with all of the celebrities, we really enjoyed it. It has given us a good reputation.”

They have also catered for the recent filming of the new Batman film named The Flash when it was filmed at Burghley House.

Grant said: “When we catered for the filming of The Flash at Burghley House, we had to close the shop down as we were called last minute and had to cater for a lot of people.”

He added: “It was a surreal feeling driving to Burghley Park with all of the directors’ chairs. Everyone was really nice and grateful.”

Customer interest in Aloha Foods is building now they are catering for celebrities.

Grant said: “We would like to thank the local community who have always supported us. It hasn’t been easy, but it’s a really nice feeling. It has opened the gate to a continuous flow of customers.”