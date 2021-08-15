Three businesses, which have been cooking up a storm over the past year, have welcomed news that they have been shortlisted for an award.

Orbis Stamford and Oakham, The Blonde Beet in Stamford and No.1 Kitchen in Stamford have been named as the finalists in the Great Taste category at the Mercury Business Awards 2021.

Orbis Oakham was launched in January 2020 followed by the opening of a restaurant in Stamford earlier this year.

Orbis Oakham

Owner, Jonathan Spencer, said: “We are delighted to be in the finals.

“I think the hard work is starting to pay off, being recognised is a top achievement.

“It’s nominations from real customers and recognition being earned for the team.

“I’m delighted as it’s Orbis Stamford too, which has only just opened.”

Orbis encapsulates flavours from around the world in small plate formats and offers a large range of cocktails.

The team don’t know who nominated Orbis for the Mercury Business Awards, but Jonathan said they appreciate someone going out of their way to submit them.

The Blonde Beet (48771644)

The Blonde Beet in Stamford is also competing for the top spot.

Jo Kemp, owner of The Blonde Beet, began cooking takeaway, plant-based meals from her Stamford home to keep occupied in lockdown.

In May, she took the first step into her business’ expansion as she moved into a premises in St Paul’s Street, initially operating takeaway service only before welcoming customers inside in July.

Jo said: “I’m excited. The fact we are doing something a bit different which is being recognised, I feel a bit overwhelmed.

“It’s really nice that we have got to this point.

“For a lot of people it’s been a bleak year so it feels really exciting to have that recognition.”

The Blonde Beet aims to provide exciting vegetarian food and has a significant focus on the environment.

No.1 Kitchen in Stamford (50199163)

The tasty food at No.1 Kitchen in Castle Street, Stamford, has also earned it a place in the finals of the Great Taste category.

In a post on social media, the team said: “We at No.1 Kitchen are absolutely delighted to have been nominated for the Mercury Business Awards for Great Taste.

“As a family run business we pride ourselves in using fresh and local produce to create our delicious burgers and our team always go the extra mile to provide No.1 service.”

Last week, we unveiled the finalists in all 10 categories for our 16th annual Mercury Business Awards.

Mercury Business Awards

Over the coming weeks, we’ll be featuring all of the finalists while our judges make their decisions.

The winners will all be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at Greetham Valley on Friday, October 15.

To find out more e-mail: sharron.marriott@iliffepublishing.co.uk or visit www.mercurybusinessawards.co.uk

