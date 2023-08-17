Delighted pupils are ready to start university and degree apprenticeships after A-level success.

With 90 per cent of grades being between A* and C, Harington School sixth formers have reason to celebrate.

More than 30 per cent of all grades awarded at the Oakham sixth form were A* and As.

Harington School A-level results 2023

This is in line with the outcomes in 2022, where examination boards adopted a more lenient approach due to the pandemic, and an improvement on the results of 2019.

Four sixth formers - Philip Tradewell, Richard Tomblin, Charlie Neece and Rebecca Cullen - achieved straight A*s grades and a further six pupils - James Tylecote, Madeleine

Shepherd, Oliver Pound, Sienna Murphy, Annais Luck and Oliver Crocker - achieved A*A*A.

Pupils have secured places at the most competitive universities in the country including Warwick, Oxford, Bath, Leicester, Cambridge, Leeds and Nottingham.

Five pupils have opted to complete degree apprenticeships in law, business, aeronautical engineering, paramedic science and digital technology solutions.

Oliver Teasel, headteacher, said: “Over the last two years they have worked incredibly hard and these impressive results are testament to their solid work ethic and the support they have received from the staff here at Harington School.

“It is easy to forget that none of these pupils had sat formal examinations at GCSE level due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so to produce results such as these is truly exceptional and shows such resilience and determination.”

