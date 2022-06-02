Home   News   Article

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford receives another poor CQC report

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 06:42, 02 June 2022
 | Updated: 07:00, 02 June 2022

A reinspection of Lakeside Healthcare's GP services in Stamford have found the practice still requires improvement and that services are 'unsafe'.

The report has been published following a visit by the Care Quality Commission on behalf of the Government in March.

While the overall rating for the practice has got better - it has moved from 'Inadequate' to 'Requires Improvement' - patient services were still deemed to be inadequate.

