Lakeside Healthcare Stamford receives another poor CQC report
Published: 06:42, 02 June 2022
| Updated: 07:00, 02 June 2022
A reinspection of Lakeside Healthcare's GP services in Stamford have found the practice still requires improvement and that services are 'unsafe'.
The report has been published following a visit by the Care Quality Commission on behalf of the Government in March.
While the overall rating for the practice has got better - it has moved from 'Inadequate' to 'Requires Improvement' - patient services were still deemed to be inadequate.