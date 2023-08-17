Pupils at Oakham School have ‘overcome choppy waters’ to gain good grades in their exams.

Head of the school, Henry Price, commended those awarded A-level and BTec grades, which compare favourably with the pre-covid results of 2019, and thanked parents and staff.

He added: “Pupils can reflect with real pride at what has been achieved in the choppy waters of the last few years and look forward to exciting onward voyages at university and beyond.

Oakham School

“This rewarding year group has contributed so much during their time at Oakham in music, sport and drama, as well as being great role models to our younger pupils.

“They have truly embodied our core values of care, courage and contribution and we hope that they will maintain their connection with each other and the school long into a happy and successful future.”

Two thirds of grades awarded to Oakham School pupils were A*, A, B or equivalent, which was an increase on the 2019 results and above the national average. More than a third of the school’s grades were A* or A.

One pupil achieved a full 45 points score in the International Baccalaureate, one of just 25 candidates in the UK to do so.

Dr Leo Dudin, deputy head academic at the school, said: “We are very proud of the results of this year’s cohort.

“To see our A-level and BTec results surpass 2019 is a truly admirable achievement in the context of the last four years.

“These pupils were not only sitting their very first set of public examinations, but also experienced significant disruption and uncertainty during a pivotal time in their lives.”

