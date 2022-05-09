Stamford's Red Lion Square resurfacing work begins
Published: 15:34, 09 May 2022
| Updated: 15:36, 09 May 2022
Roadworks have started in the centre of Stamford.
The resurfacing of Red Lion Square - which had been due to start on Tuesday last week (May 3) - will mean diversions for drivers until late summer.
The stone setts are being removed to make way for new versions of the 'cobbles' in a scheme that is costing Lincolnshire County Council £1.4m. The old setts will be put to good use by Team Stamford, which will use them to 'beautify a neglected corner of Bath Row'.
Shops and businesses in Red Lion Square will remain open to customers throughout the resurfacing works.