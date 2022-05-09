Home   News   Article

Stamford's Red Lion Square resurfacing work begins

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 15:34, 09 May 2022
 | Updated: 15:36, 09 May 2022

Roadworks have started in the centre of Stamford.

The resurfacing of Red Lion Square - which had been due to start on Tuesday last week (May 3) - will mean diversions for drivers until late summer.

The stone setts are being removed to make way for new versions of the 'cobbles' in a scheme that is costing Lincolnshire County Council £1.4m. The old setts will be put to good use by Team Stamford, which will use them to 'beautify a neglected corner of Bath Row'.

Work has begun in Red Lion Square, Stamford
Shops and businesses in Red Lion Square will remain open to customers throughout the resurfacing works.

Work has begun in Red Lion Square, Stamford
