Plans for 41 retirement homes in Stamford have been given the green light despite concerns over traffic and pedestrian safety.

South Kesteven District Council's planning committee unanimously approved McCarthy Stone's proposals for a three-and-a-half storey retirement facility on land off Priory Road next to the Morrisons roundabout.

Designed for people aged 60 and over, it will include 29 two-bedroom and 12 one-bedroom apartments, a communal lounge and roof terrace, and 31 parking spaces.

The retirement facility includes a communal lounge and roof terrace. Photo: The Planning Bureau

It will be built on the old Priory Autos site, based in a former quarry, next to St Leonard's Priory.

Stamford Town Council objected to the plans over access, while ward member Coun Harrish Bisnauthsing (Lib Dem - Stamford St Mary's) believed it would bring 'severe traffic congestion' exacerbated by the on-going 200-home Vistry Partnerships development.

He said its design would also 'cause severe harm' to the priory.

The site off Priory Road where the retirement complex will be built

Developers had reduced the height of original plans after consultation with Historic England and SKDC's conservation consultee who were both happy with the revised design.

Coun Julia Reid (Con - Bourne East) was among several committee members worried about traffic and the mobility of residents crossing a busy road.

She said: "The highways issue that concerns me is the speed that they come off the roundabout into Uffington Road. It is horrendous."

Coun Phil Dilks (Alliance SK - Deeping St James) added: "Even at my age I wouldn't want to be crossing that road, and certainly not in a mobility scooter as some will be doing."

There were also concerns the care needs of residents would add to traffic build-up.

"It only takes two members of the community to require two people and that's four cars coming every day at prime times," said Coun Mary Whittington (Con - Grantham St. Wulfram's).

The proposals include improved pedestrian crossing towards Morrisons, including a new tactile crossing point at the site entrance and tactile paving at the roundabout.

Lincolnshire Highways were satisfied with the plans, and are to look into adding elderly crossing road signs, but Coun Robert Reid also wants them to investigate traffic in that area, particularly the 'excessive' speed.

Developers also agreed to a section 106 contribution of £191,000 - money paid to councils for improving infrastructure - with £24,774 allocated to local healthcare, and the rest for affordable housing.