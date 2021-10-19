A Christmas pop-up store is set to get shoppers in the festive mood as it prepares to open.

Cards for Good Causes, the charity Christmas card and gift retailer, is re-opening its doors in Stamford on Monday (October 25).

The pop-up shop will, as usual, be in St John’s Church at the end of the High Street and will be open from 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Saturday, plus 10am until 4pm on Sunday.

Rob Persani with Jeremy Lune, chief executive of Cards for Good Causes at the Cards for Good Causes opening 2020. Photo: Alan Walters

The not-for-profit organisation has a vast selection of charity Christmas cards and seasonal gifts with proceeds donated back to charities across the country.

Kate Riley, shop manager for Cards for Good Causes, said: “We love bringing the Christmas spirit to town every year.

"Buying charity Christmas cards is one of the simplest ways to support good causes this festive season and we always stock the widest range of Christmas cards anywhere.

"The proceeds from every card or product sold make a vital contribution to the work of the charities that we support. Come and find us in St John’s, Stamford”

In the past 10 years, the stores have raised more than £40m for charities and last year, despite covid restrictions and a lockdown, the Stamford community helped fund £40,000 through buying charity cards and gifts at the pop-up shop.

This year volunteers are hoping to reach the heights of £100,000.

Jeremy Lune, chief executive of Cards for Good Causes, said: “We are very much looking forward to being back in the heart of the Stamford community in the lead-up to Christmas this year.

"The people of Stamford last year were real stars and the shop is one of our flagship locations around the country.

"Many of our charities have not been able to source an income from their usual events during Covid times so buying a card or gift from us is a way of giving them that vital funding that many of them so desperately need at the moment.”

Charities which Cards for Good Causes supports includes: Alzheimer's Society, Barnardo's, Blood Cancer UK, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Diabetes UK, Epilepsy Action, MS Society, Multiple Sclerosis Trust, National Autistic Society, NSPCC, Parkinson's UK, Perennial, Queen Elizabeth's Foundation for Disabled People, RNLI, Save the Children, Stroke Association and Versus Arthritis

Shoppers will be able to choose from hundreds of different Christmas card designs, as well as traditional advent calendars and candles, wrapping paper, gift tags and stocking fillers.

Keith Busfield, one of the volunteers, said: “It’s a fun and festive place to volunteer.

"We’d love to have more people join our team. Pop along to the shop to see what’s involved.”