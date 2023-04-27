Gardeners and food fanatics are in for a treat with the return of a popular fair.

More than 40 stallholders are lined up to take part in the Stamford Garden and Food Fair next weekend at the town meadows.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Stamford St Martins, the fair is the perfect place to pick up some treats for your home, garden and stomach.

Stamford Garden and Food Fair will return on Sunday, May 7

It takes place on Sunday, May 7 from 10am until 4pm. Admission is free but proceeds from the event will be split between local, national and international charities chosen by the Rotary Club.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the organisers have spaces available for cider, beer, gin and cheese sellers. Anyone interested in taking one of those stalls can email stamfordgardenshow@hotmail.co.uk