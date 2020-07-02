A parking campaigner in Stamford is warning people that traffic wardens will be back prowling the streets from Saturday (July 4).

Steve Marsh said it was particularly important that key workers are aware of the move - which has not been advertised by Lincolnshire County Council.

He said: “People have got used to there being no wardens and the ones that could really be caught out are key workers. There has been no warning of this, which isn’t fair play.”