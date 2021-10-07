An eco-friendly shop has launched a tote bag in an attempt to help a community organisation set on improving the area.

Stamford Green Quarter, consisting of All Good Market, Blonde Beet and Stamford Botanics in St Paul’s Street, have introduced a limited edition reusable bag.

The bag was designed by Eilidh Doig, a graphics designer from Uppingham.

They are made out of organic cotton to ensure the bags are sturdy and can carry a reasonable amount of shopping.

Annabel Britton, owner of All Good Market, said: “I had tote bags when I first opened around a year ago and they completely sold out. I wanted to try something new and have limited edition totes.”

Annabel said it was a joint decision with Jo Kemp, owner of Blonde Beet, and Leonie Baldwin, the owner of Stamford Botanics.

The bag, which can be bought at All Good Market, is priced at £15 with £1.50 from every purchase going to Team Stamford, a group which works to help the town look its best.

Annabel said: “We just thought to do a small donation to an environmental cause and what’s better than local?

“We decided to donate to Team Stamford in particular as people can see where their money is going.”