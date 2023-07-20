New ‘work pods’ have been installed as part a revamp of a business centre – which council chiefs say is now fit to cater for the current needs of small businesses.

Lincolnshire County Council has hailed the work done to improve Eventus in Market Deeping – which had previously been priced at £1.4 million.

The business hub, on Northfields Industrial Estate near the A1175, has been ‘reconfigured’ with new meeting areas.

The new-look 'work pods' inside Eventus

The work pods include single self-contained desk spaces with high-speed Wi-Fi that bosses say are partially enclosed and allow users to work together in a private space.

Smart TVs and meeting ‘owl’ cameras have also been added to meeting rooms.

Electric vehicle charging provision is also soon to be upgraded at the site, which has more than 40 offices ranging from 15 square metres to 141 square metres.

Coun Tom Dyer (Con), executive support councillor for economy and place at the county council said: “We’ve invested in Eventus in response to the changing needs of businesses and I’m delighted that we can now support even more small enterprises in the area. We now have greater options available for permanent office space, but also facilities for occasional use.”

Eventus as it looks after its spruce up (Photo: LCC)

He added: “The pods are available to existing tenants who may have fluctuating staff numbers or work patterns, but also to the wider business community such as sole traders, start-ups and virtual tenants, who may need occasional hot desking space.

“As with all our business centres, tenants benefit from support from industry specialists and easy in/out lease options. We really are determined to support our small businesses in Lincolnshire – they are the backbone of our economy.”

The work also involved removing the front staircase, which had been a safety issue and blocked the cafe.