Stamford Community Orchard has received a revamp ready to welcome those heading out for a winter stroll.

Members of Stamford Community Orchard Group wanted to tidy up the area they have cultivated, which lies off the footpath at the end of Christ Church Close.

The harvest, which saw the trees laden with several varieties of local apples, attracted attention from the Lincolnshire Trust for Nature Conservation and three volunteers - Dave Vandome, Norah Littler and Brian Littler arrived as a team to lay a new hazel hedge while conserving the orchard and wildlife.