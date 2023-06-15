A review of town markets has revealed “alarming” procedural failures.

South Kesteven District Council, which runs markets in Stamford, Bourne and Grantham, held an operational review of the service that found issues with income collection, employment and health and safety.

The review and a resulting action plan were presented to SKDC’s Governance and Audit Committee yesterday (Wednesday).

Stamford Market.

The review said: “A significant number of issues were identified which emanated from a history of poor management of the service over a significant period of time. An action plan has been developed supported by a number of corrective measures.”

Councillors expressed their “alarm” over the failures mentioned in the review.

Coun Mark Whittington (Con), said: “There doesn’t seem to be any sort of compliance with job descriptions, different rates of pay.

Grantham Market. Photo: RSM Photography

“This is a truly alarming report. There’s been an awful lot of failures of basic procedure around finance and employment and I’m wondering how it’s gone on?

“I’m a little bit aghast to be honest.”

Coun Graham Jeal (Con – Grantham) said: “I’ve been a councillor for eight years and I’ve never read a report as damning as this.

“We need to understand how we got here and what the lessons are.”

One of the main concerns raised by councillors was the handling of cash as rent and the resulting safety risks.

Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind – Market and West Deeping), cabinet member for finance and economic development, said: “The first thing that struck me about this report is the cash handling, as any organisation or business should know, is to be avoided.

“It should be a priority for us to reduce the cash handling as much as we can, for the sake of the market traders who are trying to get their VAT sorted out, for the sake of our staff who have to carry cash around and just for the sake of convenience.”

Anne Marie Coulthard, SKDC assistant director, of operations and public protection, confirmed that, as part of the action plans, the majority of stallholders in Stamford and Bourne now pay by card.

Card payments are now being rolled out in Grantham as well, meaning the amount of cash being handled has reduced.

Some councillors were concerned that, through the use of cash, public money may have been stolen, wasted or gone missing.

Richard Wyles, SKDC’s chief finance officer, said the review did not find any evidence of fraud or misappropriation of funding

The post of market supervisor is currently vacant, and the staff responsible for putting up and taking down stalls often work unsociable hours, making the role less appealling to potential applicants.

The review said: “Market operatives receive payments for carrying out a range of different duties at each market based on a set number of hours. Job descriptions are not up to date and payments are based on tasks rather than job roles and do not necessarily reflect the actual hours spent on each task.”

The review found that systems of work, the stalls and equipment used have remained similar over many years, including road closure signs not being up to standard and the metal, scaffold-style stalls used at Stamford being over 50 years old.

The review also identified “a number of anomalies and inconsistencies” in traders’ charges.

The action plan focuses on employment arrangements, waste collection and disposal, income collection and health and safety. Some points are already marked as completed, with the rest due to be by October.

Coun Harrison said: “I do like the action plan, but there’s a number of points that have been put as complete but when I’ve checked, they aren’t complete. I do think it’s down to us to ask the questions.”

The action plan was passed by councillors, who also voted to review the situation in three months.