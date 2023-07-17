Organisers were thrilled after the revival of a music and beer festival proved to be a rip-roaring success over the weekend.

The two-day Baston Beats event attracted more than 300 people from across the area.

The event, which once featured the likes of Black Sabbath and Thin Lizzy, was brought back to life by Niamh Addy and Christina Pitchford. It was held at the White Horse pub in the village - with Germaine Stribling hosting.

Organisers Christina Pitchford and Niamh Addy

Niamh said: “We raised in excess of £2,000 for the Don’t Lose Hope charity which is fabulous. I got the impression from everyone that came that they were really happy to see live music on that scale back in the village. The Brays, who were our last act, rocked the place.

“Our open mic for kids event on Sunday blew everyone away with the talent in the community.”

Niamh added: “We’ve put the stake in the ground and will be making it an annual event – we will be back bigger and better.”

Danny Petherickand Rowena Roberts entertain

Bands on the bill included, Dom Brister, The Rose Haunts, Radius 45, The Brays and Listen Like Thieves.

Dom Brister

Theo (5) Taylor Jay (9) and Ellissa King (10) with the Don’t Lose Hope mascot

Don’t Lose Hope is based in Bourne and offers counselling services. The charity relies on funding made through their cafe, gift shop and donations.