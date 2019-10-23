An enormous bird which looks like an ostrich has been seen sprinting into a village near Stamford.

Inca, a South American rhea, was spotted by Kelly Baker, 43, from Baston, who was travelling to Stamford at about midday today (Wednesday, October 23).

She said as she approached Uffington from Barholm, the bird was sprinting in the road and along the grass verges, heading towards Uffington Primary School. The school is on half term.

Rufus Shoon with Aztec, Inca's brother

Inca belongs to Ridgeview Farm in Belmesthorpe, and owner Rufus Shoon has attempted to catch the bird on several occasions since it went missing on July 1.

People are advised not to approach Inca in an attempt to catch him, because he will get scared and run.

Police are aware that he is on the loose.

Anyone spotting Inca can contact the Mercury on 01780 758955 or contact the farm.