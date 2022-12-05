A school has opened the doors to its £6m new sports centre.

Stamford Endowed Schools' new Wothorpe sports facility in Kettering Road has opened to pupils after almost a year-and-a-half of work.

Built upon the site of the school's previous pavilion, it replaces the dated 'millennium' facility with two studios for activities such as dance, Pilates and indoor cycling, a gym and four changing rooms.

Mark Nasey, director of sport and performance at Stamford Endowed Schools with Will King, Ewan Fletcher, Agatha Pennell, Oliva Peach, Nicholas Rudd-Jones chairperson of governors and principal Will Phelan. Photo: Lyndsay Ford from Shutterbox Photography

Two new astroturfs have also been created.

Will Phelan, principal of Stamford Endowed Schools, said: “Wothorpe is a facility that compliments the other sports provision that we already have across the Stamford Schools’ estate, providing us with a wide range of resources for our pupils to use.

"We strive to grow and expand our offering for the benefit of our existing and future students and the provision now at Wothorpe allows us to do this.”

The new sports hall at Stamford Endowed Schools. Photo: Nick Farkar / SES

The plan was initially put forward to create more sports space for girls at Stamford High School, however now the school is scrapping its 'diamond' structure there are different aspirations for it.

Principal Will Phelan said: "For me, everyone in the school should have equal opportunities.

"This facility has always been part of our planning and it will now become a facility for all the children."

The new sports hall at Stamford Endowed Schools. Photo: Nick Farkar / SES

He added that it differs from the current boys school sports centre as it is more targeted on strength and conditioning.

After receiving an induction, pupils will be able to use the building in the morning, evenings and free periods.

Mr Phelan: "I always think children need lots and lots of skills to cope with the modern world and one of those is how to remain fit and healthy.

The new sports hall at Stamford Endowed Schools. Photo: Nick Farkar / SES

"For me it doesn't matter if the sports teams win, it matters children understand the importance of fitness, have resilience and build their emotional wellbeing."

The changing rooms at the new site are gender neutral with cubicles to give extra privacy if it is needed.

The project cost just over £6 million and received funding from school alumni and wider Stamford community, which will be able to use the facilities.

Stamford Endowed Schools pupils play a game of hockey. Photo: Lyndsay Ford from Shutterbox Photography

Headteacher of Stamford High School,Vicky Buckman, said: "It is lovely for it to be open.

"It took so long for all sorts of reasons but it is great to see the plans come to fruition."

She added that before sporting activities for pupils at the girls school were confined to a 'limited space' so the interest is likely to increase.

The new sports hall at Stamford Endowed Schools. Photo: Nick Farkar / SES

Mr Phelan said he took inspiration from the 2012 Olympics and invited pupils to open the pavilion instead of town dignitaries as it will be their futures it shapes.

Agatha Pennell, captain of the 1st XI hockey team, cuts the ribbon. Photo: Lyndsay Ford from Shutterbox Photography

The ribbon was officially cut by Agatha Pennell, captain of the First 11 hockey team.