The Stamford branch of Cards for Good Causes at St John's Church, Stamford, had its official opening and ribbon cutting today (15 October).

The ribbon was cut by Peter Day, husband of the late Brenda Day, who died earlier this year.

This year's opening ceremony started with a speech by Beryl Kirtland that celebrated Brenda's memory and her 16 years' involvement with the organisation.

Peter Day cutting the ribbon at the opening ceremony

Beryl, who manages the Stamford branch of Cards for Good Causes, said: "To honour Brenda and her memory, we will place flowers on the little altar throughout the season."

In her 19 years of involvement with the charity, Beryl has seen it grow.

In the first year, seven volunteers helped out and £11,000 was raised over a nine-week period.

Cards for Good Causes opening ceremony in St John's Church, Stamford

Last year Beryl worked with 70 volunteers who generated £100,000 over a ten-week period.

Beryl said: "It's to do with teamwork.

"We've grown from being in one of the bottom echelons to being sixth in the country for money taken."

Stamford's Cards for Good Causes was also second in the country for amount of products sold.

Beryl Kirtland at Cards for Good Causes in St John's Church

Volunteer, Anne Garbutt, said: "It's a lovely group of people to work with."

Christmas cards and gifts can be purchased until December 18 between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of Cards for Good Causes.

MSMP St John's Church Xmas cards (18863856)

The organisation supports 250 different charities all of which have their own-brand cards.

At least 70p from every card goes to the charity.

Any additional profits go to the organising committee to help run the shop each year.

A customer at Stamford's Cards for Good Causes said: "There's a wonderful variety of cards.

"I always get my cards here."

To read more about Cards for Good Causes, click here.