Despite freezing and foggy weather a large crowd of people turned out for the official opening of an outdoor gym.

Wrapped up in coats and scarves they watched the ribbon being cut at 'Frank Newbon's Outdoor Gym' by William and Yevgeny, sons of project co-ordinator, Stewart Jackson.

Stewart then invited people into the gym at Stamford Recreation Ground, which is on the site of the town’s former bowling green.

The gym equipment, which cost more than £40,000, was funded by donations, collections and grants, while the land was made available by Stamford Town Council.

“I’m over the moon,” said Stewart, who thanked people for all their donations towards the facility.

“It’s great to see people down here using the gym and we hope to add even more equipment in future.”

Wrapped up for the opening

Among those at the opening were former mayor of Stamford Gloria Johnson, who can be heard speaking on the video, and current leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke.

Stewart’s wife, Anastasia, and parents, Jim and Maria Jackson, were also there, alongside representatives of sports groups including Stamford Belvedere Football Club and Stamford Striders Running Club.

Neil McIvor from Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers, who can also be heard on the video calling for more donations of used drinks cans, was there with fellow litter picking volunteer Nina Van Dyck.

Stewart Jackson welcomes people into the gym

Stamford Striders Robin Ball, Rachel Herron, Ian Davison, Steve Crooks (back) Lesley and Neil Beckingham, and Helen Dunk

Neil McIvor, a volunteer for Pride of Stamford Litter Pickers, raised money for the gym by collecting old drinks cans. He is pictured with the litter pickers' mascot, Tarquin

A good crowd turned up for the opening - despite freezing conditions

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke, and district and town councillor Gloria Johnson

Chairman of Stamford Striders Running Club Robin Ball

Claire Lane and daughter Kim Yarlett, 13

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke

Anastasia and Stewart Jackson with children William 10, and Yevgeny, seven, get ready for the ribbon-cutting

The gym will be open daily from dawn until dusk.