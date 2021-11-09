A pop-up shop selling charity greetings cards and Christmas gifts received an official opening on Friday last week.

Suzanne Moon, news editor of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury, cut the ribbon at St John’s Church just off Red Lion Square in Stamford.

Jeremy Lune, chief executive of Cards for Good Causes which organises the pop-up shop, gave a speech thanking volunteers and customers for their significant contribution and for raising tens of thousands of pounds each year.

Jeremy Lune, chief executive of Cards for Good Causes, and Suzanne Moon from the Rutland and Stamford Mercury. Photo: Keith Busfield

Each year the shop attracts many hundreds of customers who are able to buy cards supporting a choice of different charities.

Jeremy said the shop in Stamford brought in as much income as cities such as York, Bath and Edinburgh, with loyal customers keen to support charities through their choices in the run up to Christmas.

He added that the work of the shop managers and volunteers was crucial to this success and thanked them for the part they play.

Jeremy Lune, chief executive of Cards for Good Causes with shop manager Lesleyann Inman Kersey and volunteer Mary Davies. Photo: Keith Busfield

"Stamford's Card for Good Causes shop is the epitome of what we're about and its unique factor is the community," said Jeremy.

The Cards for Good Causes shop is open inside St John's Church at the bottom of Red Lion Square, Stamford, from 9.30am to 4.30pm, Mondays to Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.