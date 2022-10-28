A pop-up Christmas card shop that raised £75,000 for charities last year has had its official opening.

At midday today (Friday, October 28) the ribbon was cut at St John’s Church in Stamford, home to the Cards for Good Causes shop.

Each year thousands of cards, plus rolls of wrapping paper and gifts, are sold in support of a number of named good causes.

Cards for Good Causes volunteer Sue Holloway, Pauline Carroll from the Churches Conservation Trust, former St John's choirboy Mark Walmsley, whose wife Susan is volunteering, and David Wallington, curator of Browne's Hospital, who is also volunteering

And to launch this year’s shop, Pauline Carroll from the Churches Conservation Trust was on-hand, along with volunteers who help to replenish stock and process customer payments.

Church warden for St John’s, Kate Riley, said the occasion was tinged with sadness this year, following the death of Keith Busfield in March.

Keith was an energetic and valued supporter of Cards for Good Causes in Stamford, helping to promote the shop and boost sales.

His partner, Sue Holloway, will be among the volunteers at the shop this year.

Pauline said: “I’m proud to be here and it is wonderful to see St John’s full of cards to buy, with 41 charities represented. It’s a very special shop and a credit to the volunteers who run it.”

The shop is open 9am to 4.30pm Mondays to Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm Sundays.