A new convenience store has opened its doors on the site of the former Northfields Pub in Stamford.

The Nisa shop on the corner of Drift Road and Kesteven Road was officially opened on Friday last week (October 23) by Deputy Mayor of Stamford Gloria Johnson.

Owner Siva Thievanayagam said the first few days of trading had been busy, with fresh local produce from Grasmere Butchers and King's Cliffe Bakery selling particularly well - as well as Tango Ice Blast drinks.