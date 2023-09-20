Cyclists and walkers clocked up hundreds of miles during a fundraising event for Rutland's churches.

The Rutland Ride and Stride takes place every two years and challenges people to visit as many of the county’s 64 churches as possible within a day.

This year’s event took place during in 32 degree sunshine on Sunday, September 9.

A team sets off from Clipsham

Organisers say the extreme weather created a different atmosphere to normal, with people taking more time to cool off in the churches rather than rushing off to their next stop.

Among the participants was Mary Stoat, who travelled around the county on a unicycle, and 88-year-old John Williams, the founder of the Rutland Round, who toured eight churches around Oakham on foot.

Richard Foulkes, from the Rutland Historic Churches Preservation Trust, said: “Well done to all our fundraisers who pedalled and walked valiantly between churches despite it being the hottest day of the year in Rutland.

John Williams, 86, receives a warm welcome at the chapel of St John and St Anne in Oakham

“We’re also very grateful to the hundreds of volunteers who welcomed and refreshed riders and striders at churches around the county, as well as everyone who has sponsored participants so generously.

“While we don’t yet know who has cycled around the greatest number of churches or precisely how much money has been raised, it was a tremendous effort to raise funds for our historic church buildings, which are important features and amenities at the heart of our communities.”

Mary Stoate travelled by unicycle

The Howard-May family from Edith Weston

Pauline Adams welcomes the Rev Stephen Griffiths and his sons Stephen and Alex to All Saints' Church in Oakham

