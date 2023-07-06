Cyclists jumped on their bikes ahead of this year’s Tour de France to ride across Lincolnshire.

Ten cyclists from the Rutland and Stamford area took part in the ‘C2C2C’ event on Thursday last week (June 29) and raised more than £4,500 for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Among them was Barry Daff from Ryhall, who has supported the charity-funded air ambulance since it helped to save his life following a serious accident while he was out running along a road near his home 21 years ago.

He has made a full recovery but in the past few years has swapped running for cycling, which is “gentler on the joints”.

Taking up the challenge with Barry were Barbara Narey, Craig Huntbach, Hayley Hibbins, Isabel Olver, Jim Grant, Katie Butler, Lynn Dunn, Steve Gaunt, Tim Curtis and Robert Macmenemey.

Most are members of The Cyclists of Stamford, giving them plenty of support both in training and sponsorship, and Steve, who works with Barclays, received an additional £1,000 in sponsorship from the bank.

The fundraising page set up by Barry can be found at justgiving.com/fundraising/b-daff and donations can still be made.

Called ‘C2C2C’ – which stood for ‘castle to coast to castle’ to reflect the original route that started and finished at Lincoln Castle –the now circular ride to Saltfleet, near Mablethorpe, attracted a sell-out 600 participants.

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, which has a website ambucopter.org.uk, is a helicopter emergency medical service with a team of doctors and paramedics who carry life-saving equipment on board.

Crews work with the ambulance service and other emergency services.