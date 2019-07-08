Early morning rain did not put off the crowds who enjoyed the 2019 Rippingale Village Feast Day on Saturday.

The annual event dates back over a century when villagers would chip in regularly to fund a day of feasting, including a hog roast.

Organiser John Smith, landlord of the Bull Inn, says the event is always held in the first weekend in July and is the culmination of a year's fund raising activities in the village.

"We use that to put on the feast with the of bringing the community together. Food from the stalls is either free or low-cost."

The feast , which was staged in the pub and St Andrew's Church, featured the crowning of the Rose Queen, fairground rides, tombolas, tea, cakes, coffee; plus a parade of vehicles including classic cars and tractors between the pub and the church.

There was also a display from the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and also of the local Neighbourhood Plan.

The highlight was a flypast by a Lancaster bomber.

John said: "It was a really good turnout. It did rain in the morning but it cleared up in the afternoon. Everybody enjoyed themselves and we are already working on next year's feast."

Jim Latham, who also helped with the organising, said the Lancaster bomber flypast was 'amazing' with the plane catching people by surprise when it flew overhead.

Jim also created a display of village history in the church, which also proved a popular attraction.

He said the village had much gratitude to John and wife Louise for putting together the feast, which finished with a meal in the pub.

New attractions are already being thought of for next year, including flowers in the procession and the return of a pig roast, helped by recent arrivals in the village coming up with fresh ideas.