Rippingale will celebrate its Village Feast Day at The Bull Inn and St Andrew’s Church on Saturday, July 6.

Village feast days in Lincolnshire have been common throughout the years, celebrating the roasting of pigs bought by locals who donated a few pence a week to cook the animals and celebrate various anniversaries.

The bells at St Andrew’s Church will peal at 11.50am to launch a parade of historic vehicles and there will be a fly past by aircraft from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. The event will run until 4pm. The Rose Queen will be crowned and there will be live music, children’s games, exhibitions, stalls, refreshments.