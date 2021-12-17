Tomorrow (Saturday, December 18), at 7pm, a traditional Christmas concert will take place at the United Reformed Church, Star Lane, Stamford.

Christmas music and carols by musical stars Robert-John Edwards (bass-baritone), Clare O’Connell (cello) Caroline Trutz (soprano) and two brilliantly talented young singers from Stamford High School.

Mulled wine and mince pies will be served after the concert in the church hall and a retiring collection will be taken.

Stamford United Reformed Church Hall. Photo: Google

No need to book but to find out more, or reserve spaces for wheelchairs, email info@eleanorturner.com or call Eleanor on 07811 444935.

Numbers will be capped and social distancing and mask wearing will be encouraged.

A concert that had been due to take place at St Martin’s Church in Stamford on Tuesday (December 21), as part of the Stamford International Music Festival, has been postponed to the spring due to Covid-19.