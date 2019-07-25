A new industrial development in Bourne has been backed by councillors.

The development, part of the larger 'Riverside Business Park' scheme at The Slipe, off Cherry Holt Road, promises a range of 13 premises which will go on sale for start-up businesses and more established companies.

A further 18 units which were given planning permission in 2016 will be available to let.

Dan Hiblin REH Companies, 23 KIng's St Industrial Estate Langtoft PE6 9NF (14247468)

The planning committee of South Kesteven District Council approved the scheme for the additional 13 units on Wednesday.

Work on the site, next to Bourne's existing industrial area, is like to break ground in 2020.

Council officers had recommended approval for the 17,856M2 scheme from Dan Hilbin of Langtoft-based Workplace Property Ltd.

The outline applications had been deemed 'major' so it was determined by councillors rather than officers, with concerns over the potential impact and character of the area and on neighbouring properties.

But planning officers said the units on the 'brownfield' site would bring ‘significant economic benefits’ and offer visual improvement by removing the former Bone Mill.

Director Dan Hiblin said: "There is high demand in Bourne for industrial space generally, and for grow-on plots specifically. Our development has been designed to support this growth and encourage the expansion of local businesses. "

Workplace Property own a similar business site at King Street in Langtoft and reports while they have been satisfied seeing some of their tenants grow, it has been frustrating they have had to leave the district due to a lack of larger premises.

Mr Hiblin added: "Riverside Business Park will address this need, help keep Bourne businesses in Bourne and support a vibrant community in which more residents can live and work.”

Jon Hinde, Head of Economy and Skills at InvestSK, South Kesteven’s economic growth and regeneration company, said: “Today’s decision is an important milestone in bringing forward much-needed employment land to enable local companies to expand in the district and contribute to our ambitious plans for economic growth. This new development in Bourne will help to serve the increasing need for grow-on space (between 5,000 and 15,000 sq. ft) to allow our growing businesses to expand beyond small starter units and stay in South Kesteven.”

InvestSK believes a dozen businesses struggle to find a suitable e within ten miles of Bourne. Workplace Property Ltd said many have shown an interest in the site.